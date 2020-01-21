MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 368.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 263,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 207,510 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,869,000 after acquiring an additional 95,249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,044.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $180.93. 2,188,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,755. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

