MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.63. 17,479,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,512,516. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

