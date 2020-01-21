MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. 3,477,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,698. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.