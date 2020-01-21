Morgan Stanley Raises Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $7.75

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $362,358.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 611,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,256,980 shares of company stock worth $14,456,146 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zynga by 535.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,507 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,923,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $16,294,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

