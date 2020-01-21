Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in UGI were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UGI by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in UGI by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

UGI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 2,150,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

