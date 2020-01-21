Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $19.66 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up approximately 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 328,567 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 287,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 365,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 254,963 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

