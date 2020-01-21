Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,466,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

