Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,413 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $7,546,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 368,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,506. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

