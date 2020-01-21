MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.66

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.66 and last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 186700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.20.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

