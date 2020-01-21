Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.52. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 153,306 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.92 million and a P/E ratio of -56.77.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.85 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is -365.85%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.