MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.85

Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.85 and traded as high as $38.77. MutualFirst Financial shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 5,025 shares traded.

MFSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $330.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $44,955.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,386.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $818,644.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,887.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875 over the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFSF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

