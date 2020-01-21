NaPoleonX Trading Up 26.1% Over Last Week (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $4,881.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.51 or 0.03601771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00206229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00127227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

