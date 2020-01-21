National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 38.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 113,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. 6,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,007. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

