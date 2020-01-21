NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares in the company, valued at $910,023.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $620,317 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 143,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 347,176 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 693,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 171,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 527,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $419.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.74.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.