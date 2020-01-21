Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 111.60.

Several brokerages have commented on NESN. HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

