Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $538.99

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $538.99 and traded as low as $538.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $548.00, with a volume of 50,494 shares trading hands.

NFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.31 million and a PE ratio of 65.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 538.44.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.