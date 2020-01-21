North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 4.00

Headlines about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.80. 64,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,610. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$12.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.98.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$166.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.