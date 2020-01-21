Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,221 AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 1,964,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

