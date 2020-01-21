NuBits Market Cap Tops $664,216.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $664,216.00 and $3,879.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

