Nxt Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nxt has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Indodax, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005559 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Upbit, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

