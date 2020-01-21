Obyte Market Capitalization Tops $16.85 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Obyte has a total market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $9,476.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $22.87 or 0.00264599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.44 or 0.03596385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00205177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037900 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038731 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

