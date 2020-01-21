Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.67. Opsens shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 6,513 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Opsens Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

