OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys 2,550 Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 5,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,367. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

