OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $208,000 in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UGP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 43,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.02.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

