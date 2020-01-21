OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $7.93 Million in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. Charter Communications comprises about 5.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.06. 28,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,451. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $279.33 and a one year high of $517.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.63. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.76.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

