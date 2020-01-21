OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.
Shares of GDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,389,059. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
