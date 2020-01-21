OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,389,059. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

