OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for about 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 1,715,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.