OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.25

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.25 and traded as low as $34.20. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,797 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $401.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. Analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

