Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 5.6%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.01, approximately 2,841,279 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,516,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 65.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 348,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 275,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 229,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

