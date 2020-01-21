Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 5.6%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.01, approximately 2,841,279 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,516,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Several equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 348,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 275,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 229,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.
