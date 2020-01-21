Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

OVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,500. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

