Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. 46,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,667. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,160,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 82.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after buying an additional 1,585,968 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

