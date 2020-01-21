Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.06, approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

