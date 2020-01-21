PAR Technology (PAR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2020 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2020 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/4/2020 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

PAR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. 200,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of -0.12.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at $51,911,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Investor AB acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

