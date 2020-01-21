Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading 3.8% Higher

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

