Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Up 6.4%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 5,525,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,554,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEUM shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pareteum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pareteum by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

