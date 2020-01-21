Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.16

Partnerre Ltd (NYSE:PRE.PH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.16 and traded as high as $27.22. Partnerre shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 44,082 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

About Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH)

PartnerRe Ltd. is the holding company engaged in the international reinsurance and insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Non-life, Life and Health, and Corporate and Other. The Non-life segment’s operations are classified as North America, Global (Non-U.S.) Property and Casualty (Global (Non-U.S.) P&C), Global Specialty and Catastrophe.

