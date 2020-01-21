Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 6,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Paypal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.95. 3,592,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

