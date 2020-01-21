Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 31,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

