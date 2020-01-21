Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Capita to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 167.75 ($2.21).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 164.65 ($2.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

