Peercoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $33,169.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,693.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.14 or 0.03931699 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004191 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00685775 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,927,773 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Poloniex, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

