Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.53

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.53 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 11996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,502 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $481,473.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 600 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,655.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,867 in the last ninety days. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 152.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 151.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

