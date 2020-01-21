Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 902.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10,341.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 244.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,134 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.87. 6,373,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,849. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.