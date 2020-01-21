Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

