Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1,417.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

