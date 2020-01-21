PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.80

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $101.80, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $555,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 31.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 636,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $3,725,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MINT)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

