Pirl Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Pirl has a market cap of $439,658.00 and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,339,785 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

