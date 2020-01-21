PLATINCOIN (PLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.67 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00059569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $25.98 million and $3.67 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,078,933 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.