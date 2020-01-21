Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of POLXF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 13,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.05. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.31.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

