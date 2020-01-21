Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of POLXF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 13,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.05. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.31.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

