PolySwarm Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $7,434.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.