Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0462

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $8,999.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,422,236 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.